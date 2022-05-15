Brayden Point Left Game 7 vs. Maple Leafs with Apparent Leg Injury
joecervenka
The Tampa Bay Lightning could be without one of their top players beyond tonight’s Game 7 battle with the Toronto Maple Leafs if the eye test means anything. Of course, the Lightning will have to hold onto their 2-1 third period lead for Brayden Point to have a chance to return this season.
Point awkwardly crashed into the boards and appeared to come down on his leg on the play. He looked to be in severe pain and was limping quite badly. The 58-point regular-season scorer attempted to return a few minutes later but had significant trouble putting weight on his right leg and had to come out again.
Lightning teammates were consoling a visibly shaken Point as he sat with his head down on the bench.
Tampa Bay is +850 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup this year. If they get past Toronto tonight, look for those odds to shorten, and for a live line on the game, FanDuel has you covered.
