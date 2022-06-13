Brayden Point Nearing Return for Stanley Cup Final

After optimism that the Tampa Bay Lightning would have back one of their top players for the Eastern Conference Finals, it appears he will return for the Stanley Cup Final. According to The Athletic’s beat reporter for Tampa, Brayden Point was going full-out at practice this morning, centering Ross Colton and Nick Paul.

Brayden Point centering line with Paul and Colton at today’s practice. First time doing rushes in full skate — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 13, 2022

Point has not played since suffering a lower-body injury in Game 7 of the first round when the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old had been skating by himself and lightly practicing with the team since the setback, but this is clearly the most significant step in his recovery.

Point had 28 goals and 58 points during the regular season and two markers and two assists in seven playoff games before the injury.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa as +134 road moneyline underdogs for Game 1 in Colorado on Wednesday. The Lightning also sit at +155 to win the Cup, while the Avalanche are -180 favorites to take the series.