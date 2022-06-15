Brayden Point Will Play in Game 1 vs. Avalanche

After optimism that the Tampa Bay Lightning would have back one of their top players for the Eastern Conference Finals, it appears he will return for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight. According to Lightning beat reporter for Bally Sports Florida, Gabby Shirley, head coach Jon Cooper gave Brayden Point the thumbs up today.

Jon Cooper on Point playing in Game 1: “Pointer looks like he is a go”#GoBolts — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) June 15, 2022

The 26-year-old has been skating for the past few weeks and was going full-out at practice yesterday, centering a line with Ross Colton and Nick Paul.

Point has not played since suffering a lower-body injury in Game 7 of the first round when the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The talented forward had 28 markers and 58 points during the regular season and added two goals and two assists in seven playoff games before the injury.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa as +128 road moneyline underdogs for Game 1 in Colorado tonight after being +134 on Tuesday. The Lightning also slid to +145 from +155 yesterday to win the Cup, while the Avalanche are now -170 after being -180 favorites to take the series.

The odds are in Brayden’s favor to get on the scoresheet tonight as he is -130 to go over 0.5 points in the Cup opener.