Brayden Point Won't Play for Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday

Brayden Point will not play Sunday for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Jon Cooper says no chance of Brayden Point playing for Lightning in Game 3 tomorrow — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) June 4, 2022

Point hasn’t played since Game 7 of the first round when the Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs. Point suffered a leg injury, but the Lightning haven’t been forthcoming with the type of injury or when Point might return to the lineup. Point was seen skating by himself before Game 2, but now the earliest he could return would be for Game 4 on Tuesday.

The Lightning trail the New York Rangers 2-0 in the series and could certainly use their second-line center, who had 28 goals and 58 points during the regular season in their quest, to figure out a solution to Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers.

