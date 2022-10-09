Brock Boeser Returns to Canucks Practice Sunday

The puck has already dropped on the NHL regular season, and the Vancouver Canucks are putting the final touches on their pre-season preparations. Included in that is getting Brock Boeser up to game speed, as the right winger has been absent for the past couple of weeks with a hand injury.

Brock Boeser is on the ice for #Canucks practice at Rogers Arena. @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 9, 2022

Boeser injured his hand at the start of training camp, needing surgery to repair the injury. Initially, the Canucks estimated that Boeser would need three to four weeks to return to action, putting the start of his season in doubt.

The former first-round pick has been a primary offensive contributor for the Canucks since landing in Vancouver; however, Boeser is coming off one of his worst professional seasons. Boeser averaged just 0.65 points per game, with an 11.8% shooting percentage, the second-worst mark of his career.

