Bruins' Brad Marchand Might Require Surgery For Injured Hip

Boston Hockey Now’s Joe Haggerty reports that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said Brad Marchand has a hip injury that might require surgery.

Don Sweeney said Brad Marchand has a hip issue that may possibly require surgery, but that hasn’t been fully determined by the medical people yet — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 18, 2022

Marchand was also playing through an AC joint injury in his shoulder during the first round. He suffered the shoulder injury on January 20 after taking a hit from the Washington Capitals’ Garnet Hathaway. Marchand has said the shoulder injury might require surgery as well. If he has to go under the knife for one injury, it’s reasonable to think Marchand will more likely opt to get surgery on both.

Marchand led the Bruins in scoring through the postseason with four goals and 11 points. He was also the team’s regular-season leader with 32 goals and 80 points in 70 games.

The Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games.

