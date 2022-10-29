Bruins' Brad Marchand was a Healthy Scratch Friday

Brad Marchand did not play Friday for the Boston Bruins, the Bruin’s official website reports.

Marchand made his season debut in a big way Thursday with two power-play goals and an assist. The gritty forward had been recuperating from off-season hip surgery and wasn’t supposed to return until after Thanksgiving. Marchand didn’t play Friday because the team announced he would not play in back-to-back games immediately upon his return.

David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, and Marchand form one of the best, if not the best forward lines in the NHL.

The Bruins were hoping to tread water with Marchand and defenseman Charlie McAvoy out due to injury but instead thrived as they sit at 8-1 and atop the Atlantic Division.