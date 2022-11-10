Bruins D Charlie McAvoy to Make Season Debut Thursday vs. Flames

Boasting an 11-2 record, the red-hot Boston Bruins are set to receive a significant boost to their lineup. According to NBC Sports Boston, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will make his season debut Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

He's back! Charlie McAvoy is returning to the Bruins lineup tonight vs. the Flames 🏒 https://t.co/nOkt6NGodm — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 10, 2022

McAvoy returns to the lineup after missing the first 13 contests due to offseason shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old was initially expected back around mid-December but is well ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Speaking following Wednesday’s practice, McAvoy said:

“I’m doing well. We’re just continuing to just stack these boxes up. Feel good about where we are, and we’re just going one day at a time. Getting excited [about coming back].”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said McAvoy would play on the top pair alongside Matt Grzelcyk. One of the NHL’s elite blueliners, McAvoy tallied a career-high 56 points (ten goals, 46 assists) last season, finishing fifth in Norris Trophy voting.

