Bruins Defenseman Hampus Lindholm Out for Game 3

Boston Hockey Now’s Joe Haggerty reports that Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm is out for Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Hampus Lindholm is out for Game 3. He was able to travel back to Boston with the Bruins after last nights game — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 5, 2022

Lindholm left in the second period of Game 2 after receiving a massive hit from Andrei Svechnikov. The team said he has an upper-body injury. Svechnikov had a career-high nine hits in the game. Lindholm played almost 23 minutes in Game 1.

After the game, Svechnikov expressed concern for Lindholm, “Obviously, I like the physical side of the game, but I feel bad for that guy. It was a pretty hard hit, and I was in that spot where I kind of have to hit, but he didn’t see me. I have to do that, but I feel bad and concerned for him.”

During the regular season, Lindholm had five goals and 22 assists in 71 games. He has four goals and 17 assists in 57 career playoff games.

The Bruins have outshot the Hurricanes through the first two games of the series 72-59 but have been outscored 10-3.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Bruins are -122 against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 on Friday.