Bruins Emerging as Early Season Stanley Cup Contender

It’s hard to draw too many conclusions after three weeks into the 2022-23 NHL season, but the Boston Bruins have come out of the gate strong and are making headlines.

Expectations were tempered for the Bruins entering the season, knowing they had injuries to core players that would miss some time. Brad Marchand returned earlier than expected on Thursday evening, and the Bruins continued their impressive winning ways.

BetMGM Stanley Cup Line Movement (Last Week, Now)

Bruins +2800 to +1200

Big Bad Bruins Bet Down

With injuries to their top-line winger, Marchand, and star defenseman Charlie McAvoy, the Bruins were expected to take a step back in 2022-23. Under new head coach Jim Montgomery, the opposite has occurred, with the team jumping to an 8-1 start.

Offseason changes were made to bolster their depth, but it was hard to see the Bruins continuing to find success with the roster they began the year with. David Krejci returning from the Czech Republic has helped give them a valuable second-line center again.

The Bruins are finding offensive success, and they’ve also leaned on some of their old bread and butter, utilizing tough players in their bottom six forward group and on the backend. It’s a big reason Boston has been firing on all cylinders early on.

They are among the teams getting the most attention in the Stanley Cup futures market. Are the trends we mentioned above sustainable? They sure seem like it, and bettors appear to be drawing the same conclusion.

Entering action last week, the Bruins owned +2800 Stanley Cup odds, but that number has since been bet down to +1200. They’re still outside the upper echelon of Cup contenders, but they’ve given the market warning signs about what this team can do when it’s playing to its potential.

The Bruins are playing catchup to the preseason favorites with only 1.7% of tickets and 1.8% of the handle on Boston winning the Stanley Cup. We won’t know what this team is fully capable of until McAvoy returns, but they’ve undoubtedly shown that they should be included in the conversation among the NHL’s top teams early on.

