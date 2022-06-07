Bruins Fire Head Coach Bruce Cassidy

The Boston Bruins will have a new head coach behind the bench next season as the organization has relieved Bruce Cassidy of his duties. Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced his decision this evening, according to the team’s official Twitter account.
In his statement, Sweeney remarked, “After 14 years working with Bruce, this was an extremely difficult decision. I want to thank and acknowledge Bruce for all his work and success with the Bruins organization. His head coaching record for the Bruins is impressive, and we are appreciative of Bruce both professionally and personally.”
Cassidy took over head coaching duties in 2017, first with the interim tag after Claude Julien was fired in February of that year. The interim label was removed just over a month later, and he’s been the man in charge ever since.
Cassidy compiled a 245-108-46 record with the B’s but never brought Boston a Stanley Cup. He did take the team to the Finals in 2019, but the Bruins were defeated in a wild seven-game series with the St. Louis Blues. With three-straight early playoff exits and having gotten no further than the second round since winning the Eastern Conference spelled the end for Cassidy.
The move is a little surprising, considering Cassidy still had one year left on his contract. Still, this year’s first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes appeared to have motivated Boston to go in another direction quickly.
While futures odds for the B’s 2022-23 season are not yet available, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered for the rest of the NHL playoffs. The Colorado Avalanche are -136 road favorites tonight in Edmonton with a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.
