Bruins' Jeremy Swayman Will Start Game 3 vs the Hurricanes

Linus Ullmark started the first two games of the series, where he allowed eight goals on 57 shots, and the Bruins lost 5-1 and 5-2. However, the Bruins have outshot the Hurricanes through those games 72-59.
Ullmark has a .806 SV% and a 4.16 GAA in these playoffs. During the regular season, his save percentage was .917, and his goals-against average was 2.45. Swayman had a .914 SV% and a 2.41 GAA. This will be Swayman’s second career appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and his first start.
The switch isn’t unprecedented, as the two goalies swapped starts the entire season, ending with 39 apiece.
Carolina has its own goalie issues. With Frederik Andersen going down with an injury, Antti Raanta had to step up to start for the Canes. However, in Game 2, Raanta also left because of injury, and 22-year-old rookie Pyotr Kochetkov had to take over.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Bruins are -122 against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 on Friday.
