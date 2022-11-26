Bruins' Linus Ullmark Forced to Leave Friday's Game

Ullmark suffered an upper-body injury in the third period and couldn’t return. The damage may have occurred when teammate Connor Clifton fell on him while Ullmark was prone after making a save. If Ullmark were forced to miss time, Jeremy Swayman would start most games for the Bruins between the pipes. Ulllmark and Swayman were expected to split the starting role this season, but Ullmark started hot, and Swayman suffered an injury that cemented Ullmark as the starting goalie. Perhaps this injury will give Swayman a chance to earn more starts in the net, even when Ullmark returns.
The Bruins have gotten off to a fantastic start this season, leading the NHL in wins with 18 and points with 36. The Bruins are +350 to win the Atlantic Division. You can find the lines for every team to win their division on FanDuel Sportsbook.
