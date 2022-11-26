BETTING Fantasy News NHL
12:59 PM, November 26, 2022

Bruins' Linus Ullmark Forced to Leave Friday's Game

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Linus Ullmark had to leave the game early for the Boston Bruins on Friday, the Bruin’s official website reports.

Ullmark suffered an upper-body injury in the third period and couldn’t return. The damage may have occurred when teammate Connor Clifton fell on him while Ullmark was prone after making a save. If Ullmark were forced to miss time, Jeremy Swayman would start most games for the Bruins between the pipes. Ulllmark and Swayman were expected to split the starting role this season, but Ullmark started hot, and Swayman suffered an injury that cemented Ullmark as the starting goalie. Perhaps this injury will give Swayman a chance to earn more starts in the net, even when Ullmark returns.

