Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Win Record-Setting 5th Selke Trophy

In a time, not so long away, we could see the Frank J. Selke Trophy re-named the Patrice Bergeron Award.

The Boston Bruins center won the award for a record-setting fifth time, beating out Calgary Flames’ Elias Lindholm and Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov.

For a record-breaking fifth time, Patrice Bergeron is your Selke Award winner. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 5, 2022

The Selke Trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive forward in the NHL, and Bergeron has been a mainstay in the conversation for the past decade. The Bruins’ captain has been a finalist for the award in an unprecedented 11 straight seasons, finishing as the runner-up four times and in third place twice.

Bergeron has spent his entire career with the Bruins, helping the team to the Stanley Cup in 2011. He enters this offseason as a free agent, with the Bruins projected to have just over $2.3 million in cap space heading into 2022-23.

They may have some additional flexibility, with Brad Marchand expected to miss up to six months following hip surgery, which could facilitate the Bruins re-signing their captain.

Award winners have been taken off the board at FanDuel Sportsbook, but Stanley Cup Playoff and NHL Draft futures remain available.