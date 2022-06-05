BETTING NHL
04:06 PM, June 5, 2022

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Win Record-Setting 5th Selke Trophy

Grant White

In a time, not so long away, we could see the Frank J. Selke Trophy re-named the Patrice Bergeron Award.

The Boston Bruins center won the award for a record-setting fifth time, beating out Calgary Flames’ Elias Lindholm and Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov.

The Selke Trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive forward in the NHL, and Bergeron has been a mainstay in the conversation for the past decade. The Bruins’ captain has been a finalist for the award in an unprecedented 11 straight seasons, finishing as the runner-up four times and in third place twice.

Bergeron has spent his entire career with the Bruins, helping the team to the Stanley Cup in 2011. He enters this offseason as a free agent, with the Bruins projected to have just over $2.3 million in cap space heading into 2022-23.

They may have some additional flexibility, with Brad Marchand expected to miss up to six months following hip surgery, which could facilitate the Bruins re-signing their captain.

Award winners have been taken off the board at FanDuel Sportsbook, but Stanley Cup Playoff and NHL Draft futures remain available.