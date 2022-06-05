Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Win Record-Setting 5th Selke Trophy

The Selke Trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive forward in the NHL, and Bergeron has been a mainstay in the conversation for the past decade. The Bruins’ captain has been a finalist for the award in an unprecedented 11 straight seasons, finishing as the runner-up four times and in third place twice.
Bergeron has spent his entire career with the Bruins, helping the team to the Stanley Cup in 2011. He enters this offseason as a free agent, with the Bruins projected to have just over $2.3 million in cap space heading into 2022-23.
They may have some additional flexibility, with Brad Marchand expected to miss up to six months following hip surgery, which could facilitate the Bruins re-signing their captain.
Award winners have been taken off the board at FanDuel Sportsbook, but Stanley Cup Playoff and NHL Draft futures remain available.
