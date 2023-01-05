The NHL’s best Boston Bruins (29-4-4) will be without one of their key offensive players for the foreseeable future. According to the team’s official Twitter, forward Jake DeBrusk has been placed on long-term injured reserve due to hand and lower-body injuries.

DeBrusk is expected to miss approximately four weeks. The 26-year-old suffered his injuries during Boston’s 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday’s Winter Classic. DeBrusk played a starring role in the win, scoring both of the Bruins’ goals, including the game-winner with two minutes to go in the third period.

The Edmonton, Alberta native is off to the best start of his NHL career, notching 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games.

“He’s more committed than people are aware,” said head coach Jim Montgomery. “And because of those things, his game is growing. He’s matured, and you can see it. He’s on pace to get 30 goals, over 30 goals, and it doesn’t matter where I use him, he seems to spark the people he plays with.”

Boston has recalled forward Chris Wagner from the AHL’s Providence Bruins in a corresponding move.

