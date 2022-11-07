Bruins President Cam Neely Apologizes for Mitchell Miller Signing
Paul Connor
Boston Bruins president Cam Neely apologized Monday for the controversial signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller, who was released by the team Sunday following widespread criticism.
“I’m extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy with our decision,” said Neely. “I take a lot of pride in the Bruins organization and what we stand for, and we failed there…We like to take pride in what we do in the community, and we hold ourselves accountable. We dropped the ball, and I’m here to apologize.”
A fourth-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2020, Miller’s draft rights were relinquished after it was revealed he had been convicted in juvenile court for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a black classmate with developmental disabilities, while in middle school. Miller tormented Meyer-Crothers over a period of years, which included referring to him with racist slurs.
When asked what prompted the Bruins to sign the 20-year-old, Neely said:
“From everything I’ve heard, he was working on himself, working in programs to better himself,” said Neely. “I was under the impression it was a 14-year-old kid who made a really, really bad decision and did some horrible things, and he’s 20 years old now. I was under the impression that he, in the last six years, had done a lot of work on himself.”
Several Bruins players spoke out against the signing, including captain Patrice Bergeron, who deemed Miller’s actions to be “unacceptable” and said, “we don’t stand by that.”
Boston returns to the ice on Monday for a home matchup against the St. Louis Blues, where the Bruins are listed at -210 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
