Bruins Will Stick With Linus Ullmark for Game 2 on Wednesday

Head coach Bruce Cassidy will give Ullmark at least one more shot after the former Sabre came up flat in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut.
Ullmark played his way into the number one spot down the stretch of the regular season, but the leash could be short should Boston go down 0-2. The 28-year-old won three straight and six of eight to end the year. He also threw in a 37-save shutout against his former Sabres squad in his final regular-season start.
On the season, he was 26-10-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 41 games.
Jeremy Swayman is waiting in the wings should Ullmark falter. Swayman stumbled a bit in the second half but put together a solid season with a 23-14-3 mark, 2.41 GAA, .914 save percentage, and three goose eggs.
The FanDuel Sportsbook has Boston at +100 on the moneyline for Game 2. If you like the over at 5.5 (-122), now could be the best time to lock it in as the juice suggests it’s heading toward 6.
