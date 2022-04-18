Bruins Wing David Pastrnak Does Not Participate In Practice

Overview

The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa reports that the Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, Linus Ullmark, and Patrice Bergeron did not participate in practice.

David Pastrnak, Hampus Lindholm, Linus Ullmark, and Patrice Bergeron are not practicing. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 18, 2022

Pastrnak has been sidelined since April 4. Pastrnak is Boston’s second-highest scorer this season, scoring 38 goals and 33 assists in 69 games. Both Pastrnak and Lindholm skated on Friday and Monday before practice but were not healthy enough to participate with the rest of the team.

Meanwhile, Ullmark is day-to-day after taking a puck off his helmet during the Bruins’ game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Lindholm has missed the past five games with a lower-body issue.

The Bruins are tied for sixth with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but they’re only three points up on the eighth-placed Washington Capitals. All three of those teams would like to avoid that eighth spot because it comes with a first-round matchup with the Florida Panthers.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Bruins are +1600 to win the Stanley Cup.