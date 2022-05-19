Brunette, Gallant & Sutter Announced as Jack Adams Finalists

The NHL announced Andrew Brunette, Gerard Gallant, and Darryl Sutter as the three finalists for the 2021-22 Jack Adams Award, presented to the head coach who has contributed the most to his team’s success.

This season, the Florida Panthers’ Brunette ushered in the franchise’s first Presidents’ Trophy win. The Panthers set franchise records for wins with 58, points with 122, goals with 340, and shots per game at 37.3. Brunette is looking to be the first Florida coach to win the Jack Adams Award.

The Calgary Flames’ Sutter oversaw the most significant improvement over the past year by any NHL team. The Flames went from missing the playoffs to winning the Pacific Division, improved from 19th in goals per game to sixth with 3.55 this season, and allowed 0.35 fewer goals-against per game than the previous season. Sutter was previously a finalist for the Jack Adams during his first stint in Calgary and would be the second winner in franchise history.

The New York Rangers’ Gallant led the franchise to only its second 50-plus win season. The Rangers had the second-best goals-against per game at 2.49 and the fourth-best powerplay at 25.2 percent. This nomination is Gallant’s third time as a Jack Adams finalist and his third time with a different team. He would be the first Rangers head coach to win the award.

Members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association submitted ballots for the Jack Adams Award after the regular season, with the top three vote-getters being named as finalists.

The league has already announced the Vezina, Calder, Hart, Masterton, and Selke finalists and will continue to announce finalists for the NHL Awards through May 20.

