Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights Betting Guide: The Sabres are road-tested

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Sabres +385 | Golden Knights -520

Spread: Sabres +2.5 (-142) | Golden Knights –2.5 (+114)

Total: Over 6.5 (-102) | Under 6.5 (-120)

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

The Sabres are not good, but they’ve also had a string of bad luck. However, Buffalo will get no sympathy from a Golden Knights team that has struggled with injuries all season.

Buffalo is 13th in the Eastern Conference and 3-3 over its past six. The Sabres are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. Dylan Cozens‘s 11th of the season was the team’s lone goal. Tage Thompson leads the team in scoring, putting away 14 goals and 15 assists in 40 games. The Sabres finally have some stability in the net as Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski returned over the team’s past two games.

Meanwhile, Vegas is fifth in the West with a 13-10-2 home record. They’re coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the Lightning. Brett Howden opened the scoring and added an assist later in the game. Chandler Stephenson leads the team with 12 goals and 26 points in 43 games. Stephenson missed the Golden Knights’ game against Tampa Bay due to COVID-19 protocols but could suit up tonight. Vegas doesn’t come into this one unscathed. They could be missing three defensemen, Alec Martinez and Zach Whitecloud are still out, and Nicolas Hague is listed as day-to-day.

The Golden Knights are ninth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.31 goals per game, while the Sabres are 26th with 2.57. Vegas is 19th in opponent scoring, allowing 2.98 goals per game, while Buffalo is 27th with 3.43. Vegas’ offensive numbers will skew a little lower than they should be because of absences at the forward spot this season. Still, the Sabres were missing NHL-caliber goaltending for a long stretch, which would affect their defensive numbers.

Against the puck line, Buffalo is 27-17 and 13-9 on the road, while the Golden Knights are 19-26 and 7-18 at home. Keep an eye on the under as it’s 9-1-1 in the Sabres past 11 games as a road underdog.

With Vegas’ home trends and Buffalo’s record against the puck line on the road, we have to recommend the Sabres on the puck line. Buffalo’s poor offensive numbers and road play make the under an attractive bet as well.

Buffalo is bad, but the oddsmakers might be underrating their ability to keep pace in this matchup.

The Picks: Sabres spread +2.5 (-142), Under 6.5 (-102), Max Pacioretty – Goals: Over 0.5 (+118)

