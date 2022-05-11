Bunting, Seider & Zegras Announced as Calder Finalists

Overview

The NHL announced Michael Bunting, Moritz Seider, and Trevor Zegras are all finalists for the Calder Trophy.

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Bunting led all rookies with 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games. He became the third-highest scoring rookie in franchise history behind Auston Matthews and Peter Ihnacak. Among rookies last season, Bunting was second in assists with 40, second in plus/minus at +27, tied for second in goals with 23, and was sixth in shots on goal with 175.

The Detroit Red Wings’ Seider was the highest-scoring rookie defenseman with seven goals and 50 points. In the past 30 years, only two rookie defensemen in the league have scored more, Quinn Hughes and Vladimir Malakhov. Seider led all rookies in assists with 43, power-play assists with 19, and power-play points with 21. He was also third in shots on goal with 187, fourth in points with 50, and tied for fifth in game-winning goals with four.

The Anaheim Ducks’ Zegras was the viral sensation of the NHL. He finished second in rookie scoring with 23 goals and 61 points in 75 games. Zegras set single-season franchise records for assists and points by a rookie. He had the most multi-point outings by a rookie at 19. Among rookies, Zegras was first in power-play goals with nine, tied for first in game-winning goals with five, tied for second in goals with 23, third in assists with 38, and third in power-play points with 17.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Calder Trophy. The winners of the 2022 NHL Awards will be announced during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

The league announced the Vezina Trophy finalists on Tuesday and will continue to announce finalists for the NHL Awards through May 20.

