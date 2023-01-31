Buy or Sell: Boston Bruins to Win the Stanley Cup

The Boston Bruins have gotten off to a historic regular season start and are in great shape to win the Presidents’ Trophy.

Before the All-Star break, the Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit eleven points back of the division leaders. Boston has already tallied 81 points through just 50 games and is looking like a massive threat to lift the Stanley Cup. The B’s were expected to be a playoff contender but were not expected to showcase this kind of dominance.

Below, we will look into the Bruins’ current Stanley Cup odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook and decide if there’s any value in their price.

Bruins Have First Half to Remember

There’s a lot of talent and future Hall of Famers on this Bruins roster that have played a significant role in the team’s success. As the season has progressed, many have wondered if the Bruins’ success is sustainable. They’ve continued to be doubted but have consistently delivered outstanding results. We’re getting to the point where the doubters are no longer as prominent in the discussion.

Other teams have put together great regular seasons and gone on to falter in the playoffs, so we have to consider if the Bruins can continue this kind of play into May and June. Still, Boston has the makings of a team that should rise to the occasion in the postseason. Boston is built around a strong defense and a deep forward group. In addition, the Bruins are getting Vezina-caliber goaltending out of Linus Ullmark, who’s posted a 25-4-1 record with a .936 save percentage. It’s difficult to find flaws on this Bruins roster, and the team could add before the NHL’s trade deadline.

With Boston boasting the best record in hockey, oddsmakers have them with the best odds to win the Stanley Cup at +500. The Bruins have shown some cracks in their armor against some contending teams, but it’s difficult to see a franchise finding success against them in a seven-game series. Boston should be able to coast down the stretch and still find themselves with the top seed in the East. Even though the Bruins are the current favorite, there’s still a lot of value in their price to win the Stanley Cup, and you should feel confident in their odds.

Buy or Sell: Buy the Bruins +500 odds to win the Stanley Cup