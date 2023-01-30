Buy or Sell: Buffalo Sabres Qualify for the Postseason

The Buffalo Sabres are one of the NHL’s hottest teams at the end of January and continue to climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

With a relatively young roster, this could be the season in which the Sabers finally jump back into playoff relevancy.

It’s hard to say for sure, but we’ll look into the prospects of making the postseason and whether or not there’s value in their on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Sabres’ Surge Continue into Second Half?

Buffalo Sabres to Qualify for the Postseason (Yes +210, No -280)

There’s a lot to like about the future of the Sabres organization with the young talent they have up front, on the backend, and in the net. There’s reason to be bullish about where this team is headed, but should we be high enough on them to leapfrog the more veteran teams in the second half of the season? It’s a very fair question that many folks around the betting markets will be asking themselves heading into the All-Star break.

With just one final game against the Carolina Hurricanes before the break, the Sabres boast the NHL’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 3.76 goals per game. One of the reasons they’re 6-2-2 over their last ten games is they’ve continued to outscore any defensive shortcomings and have been getting better goaltending than they’ve been accustomed to.

Tage Thompson has emerged as a budding superstar and is a significant reason for Buffalo’s scoring prowess. The All-Star forward has already tallied 34 goals, placing him fourth in the NHL. The Sabres have also found offense through puck-moving defensemen, who can get the forwards the puck in transition. Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power are showing their potential as former first-overall picks, highlighting why the future is so bright in Buffalo.

The Sabres are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings but are just one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final playoff position. However, the team might have their focus set on the Washington Capitals, who are two points ahead, but Buffalo has three games in hand.

With the Sabres’ current standing, they’re likely undervalued by oddsmakers because of their youthful roster. However, we won’t sell them short for that; instead, we like their prospects because of it. They boast excellent plus-money odds at +210 to make the playoffs, and there’s too much value in that price to ignore.

Buy or Sell: Buy into Sabres odds to make playoffs at +210