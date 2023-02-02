Buy or Sell: Calgary Flames to Go Over 97.5 Points

The Calgary Flames had high expectations entering the regular season, but it’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride on the ice.

Being a Darryl Sutter-coached hockey team, bettors likely feel comfortable buying into the Flames’ postseason odds. However, it’s been somewhat puzzling that they haven’t produced better results this season.

Let’s look into the Calgary Flames’ odds to record more than 97.5 points on the FanDuel Sportsbook and if there’s value in them to over or under that number.

Flames May Have Value in the Futures Market

It wasn’t a quiet offseason for the Calgary Flames, who made a blockbuster trade and signed free agent Nazem Kadri. Acquiring Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar from the Florida Panthers was thought of as a move that could pay dividends for Calgary. The move might turn out well if the team qualifies for the postseason, but Huberdeau hasn’t been a great fit. Of course, the Flames pride themselves on being a solid defensive team and possessing good goaltending. However, Jacob Markstrom has been a shell of his former self and another significant reason they’ve lacked regular season success.

Heading into the All-Star break, the Calgary Flames are on the outside of the playoffs in ninth place. They still have good odds to make the playoffs at -360, but improvements are needed, and it’s unknown how active the Flames will be heading into the March 3 trade deadline. The team could use some more scoring talent, but they’ll unlikely spend on an impactful forward. The pieces appear to be already there for Calgary to find success. All you have to do is qualify for the playoffs, and the Flames are in an excellent position to do so.

The Flames projected point total currently sits at 97.5, with the over and under paying at -113. They have 57 points in 50 games and are currently on pace for 93.5. Oddsmakers are suggesting that the Flames have more in them during the second half, and it’s hard to blame them with the talent this roster has. Still, we’ve reached a point where teams have shown their true colors, and it will be difficult for Calgary to record 41 points over their final 32 games.

Buy or Sell: Sell the Flames to record over 97.5 points