Buy or Sell: New Jersey Devils Stanley Cup Odds

The New Jersey Devils put together a stellar first half of the season, but is there value in their current Stanley Cup price?

It hasn’t been a great run for New Jersey over the last half-decade, which has seen them miss the playoffs each year since 2018. That appears to be changing in 2022-23, and there’s merit in looking toward some of their future odds.

Let’s dive into the Devils’ Stanley Cup odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook and discuss whether or not there’s value in their price.

Devils Provide Great NHL Story in First Half

All signs point to the Devils heading back to the postseason, which has them sitting second in the Metropolitan Division at the All-Star break with 68 points. New Jersey is comfortably in a playoff spot, which isn’t something many would have projected entering the season. This team has done a solid job of beefing up their backend and continuing to add skill up front. The development of their young talent has played a prominent role in their overall success and is a significant reason they’ve been able to make the leap to a top team in the Eastern Conference.

One player who has made the leap to superstardom is Jack Hughes. The uber-talented center leads the team with 64 points in 49 games in just his fourth season in the league. Hughes had his coming out party last season when he tallied 56 points over 49 games, but he’s found a different gear, helping lead New Jersey back to relevance.

The key pieces you need to win in the modern NHL are all evident on this Devils’ roster. Whether it’s a goalie who keeps you in games like Vitek Vanecek or a top puck-moving defenseman like Dougie Hamilton, the Devils have no shortage of game-changers.

There were question marks about whether Devils head coach Lindy Ruff would be on a short leash after some early season struggles, but he got past those and eventually helped lead the team to a 13-game win streak. Ruff has done a fine job managing this Devils squad, who have solid underlying numbers and sit inside the top seven in goals scored and allowed per game.

The Devils sit with the seventh-shortest Stanley Cup odds at +1200. What’s interesting about their current price is that they sit with the fourth-highest point total in the league, so they’re likely being slightly undervalued by oddsmakers. With a lack of postseason experience, it’s hard to put a ton of stock behind the Devils, but they’re for real in a deep Eastern Conference. There’s no reason to believe there will be a falloff for New Jersey in the standings after the All-Star break, so there’s merit in backing the Devils at their current number.

Buy or Sell: Buy the Devils Stanley Cup odds of +1200