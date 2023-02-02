Buy or Sell: Vegas Golden Knights to Win the Western Conference

The Vegas Golden Knights are back in the playoff hunt after missing out last season, with potential value in their future prices.

This team has had a lot of injuries, and we’re starting to see that again with the recent news surrounding Mark Stone.

Still, this hockey team has a lot of depth, and there’s reason to be bullish about what they have to offer in different areas on the ice.

Let’s look into the Vegas Golden Knight’s odds to win the Western Conference on the FanDuel Sportsbook and if there’s value for them to make another run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Golden Knights Right Back in Conversation as Contender

After a down season derailed by injuries, the Golden Knights have retooled and warrant a look into their future odds of winning the Western Conference. Considering the other contending teams in the West, it will be a challenge, but there are some excellent pieces on the Golden Knights team. Defense and goaltending have led the way for Vegas, and even though they’re slumping heading into the All-Star break, this is an excellent time for them to get back on track in the second half.

With the injury to Stone and him potentially missing the rest of the regular season, the Golden Knights will probably put him on LTIR, providing financial leeway ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline. The Golden Knights have never been shy about pulling the trigger on a big trade, and with some notable names on the trade market, this management group could swing for the fences. They need reinforcements, especially with Stone out long term.

Vegas has 62 points over a 51-game sample size, including a dismal 2-6-2 stretch over their last ten games. There’s been a slight dip in their odds of winning the Western Conference, but they still have the second-shortest odds at +450. There’s a lot of unpredictability surrounding the Golden Knights, but they have the right mix of players to continue finding success in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights’ current price might be higher than you’d expect at +450, but with their recent slide, there could be value in waiting this out a little longer before buying in. Still, their current price is acceptable, and although it’s not super appealing, there’s merit in backing it.

Buy or Sell: Buy the Golden Knights to win the West at +450