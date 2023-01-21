Cale Makar was out of the Lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche

This was the second straight game that Makar has missed due to an undisclosed injury. The good news is that Makar wore a full-contact jersey during the morning skate Friday, which would seem to indicate that he was close to playing versus the Vancouver Canucks. The Avalanche are playing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. Perhaps Avs’ management didn’t want him playing on consecutive days after coming back from injury, so instead, they will have him play Saturday in Seattle versus the Kraken. Makar is one of the best, if not the best, offensive defensemen in the NHL. He is a highlight reel waiting to happen.
On Saturday, the Avalanche are -250 (+1.5) on the puck line versus the Kraken and -110 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
