Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Game 4 Best Bets
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will look to take a convincing 3-1 series lead over the Calgary Flames tonight at home from Rogers Place.
Below, you can look at the loan Western Conference matchup on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Calgary Flames (-105) vs Edmonton Oilers (-114) Total 6.5 (O-106/U-114)
It’s hard to not be impressed with what the Oilers are doing right now, specifically on offense where Connor McDavid has taken his game to another level during the team’s playoff run. McDavid has already recorded 23 points this postseason and is on pace to put up historic numbers if Edmonton continues to advance. The Oilers haven’t really needed their secondary scoring to shine in this series, as McDavid, Evander Kane, and Leon Draisaitl have provided the majority of the offense. The Flames are going to need to have some adjustments in the neutral zone because right now the Oilers are skating through with ease.
If any team has the type of roster built to slow down these Edmonton star players, it’s certainly the Flames, but they’ve completely gotten away from how they played for the majority of this season in Games 2 and 3, which has given the Oilers a 2-1 series advantage. With how unraveled the Flames have looked for the last two games, the Oilers have clearly found the recipe for success, which we’ll to continue ride tonight.
The Flames and Oilers have come as advertised offensively in this series, but we saw our first under hit in this series with only five goals scored in Game 3. Mike Smith was excellent but hasn’t exactly been the definition of consistent during the playoffs or regular season, which is to be expected of a 40-year-old netminder. Calgary’s path to keeping this game close is with their offense. So far in this series, we’ve seen goal totals of 15, 8, and 5. Even with the numbers decreasing after each game, there’s a strong chance for a reverse of that trend. With that in mind, the over 6.5 presents some real value tonight at -106 and is something worth considering.
Best Bets: Oilers moneyline (-114), Over 6.5 (-106)
