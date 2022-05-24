Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers Game 4 Player Props

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames high-scoring showdown in the Battle of Alberta should continue for tonight’s Game 4.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) Over 1.5 Points (+122)

It’s difficult not to start off this list of player props with one of the big three on the Edmonton Oilers’ top line that consists of Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, and Connor McDavid. There weren’t great prices listed for either Kane or McDavid, so we landed on Draisaitl in this Game 4. The trio has combined for 55 points in the postseason and Draisaitl has continued to contribute despite playing with a lower-body injury.

It almost makes you pause at the current number that the German forward is priced at tonight to record more than 1.5 points because he’s been able to record multi-point games in all three matchups so far in this series, yet he’s still sitting with a positive number. You have to wonder if there’s a point in this series against the Calgary Flames where they’ll be able to get back to playing a solid defensive structure, but this Edmonton top line has given them fits and it’s hard to see them finding a way to slow them down, especially without one of their best defenders in Chris Tanev playing. This number might seem too good to be true, but it’s one you shouldn’t be passing up tonight at +122.

Mike Smith (Oilers) Over 31.5 Saves (-126)

After a disastrous showing in Game 1 for the Edmonton Oilers in net, Mike Smith has been close to a brick wall in Games 2 and 3, which have helped give his team a 2-1 series edge. The type of prop were looking at tonight is a saves prop so that means as long as Smith is able to stay in the game like he’s been able to do over his last two, there’s reason to believe this is a great number to target on the board.

Smith was pulled in Game 1 and stopped just seven-of-ten shots in goal, but has followed that up with 37 and 32 save performances. There will likely be a point in this series where the Flames find some offensive pushback and continue peppering Smith with shots and that could ultimately come as soon as tonight. It’s not like Calgary hasn’t been able to put pucks on net in this series.

Matthew Tkachuk (Flames) Over 0.5 Goals (+176)

It’s been an interesting playoff run for Matthew Tkachuk and one that’s certainly had its peaks and valleys on the scoresheet. He’s had flashes of offense and other moments where he’s been more snake bitten. The 6’2 winger has ten points in ten playoff games this year, but has only recorded four goals over that span and those markers have come from just two of the games. It’s not like he hasn’t been getting chances, as he’s tallied six and eight shots on goal in two of the three matchups against the Oilers.

There’s no doubt that the Flames are going to enter tonight with a must-win mentality and will likely live and die by their top line of Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, and Elias Lindholm. Tkachuk has done a great job finishing chances on this line all season which is why we really like the price for him to score in Game 4.