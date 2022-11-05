Cam Talbot will Start Saturday for the Ottawa Senators

Talbot was hurt last in the preseason with a rib injury and made his first appearance of the regular season Thursday in relief of Anton Forsberg. Talbot did not allow a goal on 13 shots in that game.
The Senators were expected to improve dramatically this season due to additions like Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, and Talbot. They need Talbot to stabilize their goaltending situation because the weakest part of this team is the defense. You can only fix so much in one off-season.
Behind the scenes in Ottawa, the team is also up for sale, with actor Ryan Reynolds stating he would be interested in being part of a group that purchases the franchise.
The Senators are +130 (-1.5) on the puck line and -182 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-108), and under (-112) versus the Kraken on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.