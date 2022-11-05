Cam Talbot will Start Saturday for the Ottawa Senators

Cam Talbot will start for the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

D.J. Smith says there may be some questionmarks on the back end. JBD may play tomorrow. Talbot will start. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 4, 2022

Talbot was hurt last in the preseason with a rib injury and made his first appearance of the regular season Thursday in relief of Anton Forsberg. Talbot did not allow a goal on 13 shots in that game.

The Senators were expected to improve dramatically this season due to additions like Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, and Talbot. They need Talbot to stabilize their goaltending situation because the weakest part of this team is the defense. You can only fix so much in one off-season.

Behind the scenes in Ottawa, the team is also up for sale, with actor Ryan Reynolds stating he would be interested in being part of a group that purchases the franchise.