Can the St. Louis Blues Win Three Straight Against Colorado?

The St. Louis Blues came from behind on Wednesday night and picked up a 5-4 overtime victory against Colorado, but can they come back and win the series?

Tyler Bozak scored the overtime winner 3:38 into the extra frame to send the series back to St. Louis for Game 6 on Friday night. The Blues came from behind twice in regulation, where they trailed 3-0 and then 4-3 before Robert Thomas scored the equalizer with just 56 seconds remaining, the second goal of the game for Thomas. They were his first two goals of the playoffs and those markers certainly couldn’t have come at a better time for a Blues team hanging by a thread.

It’s not like St. Louis is a pushover by any stretch of the imagination after defeating a solid Minnesota team in Round 1 of the playoffs and finishing the regular season with 109 points. The Blues have one of the deepest forward cores in the NHL, which saw them boast nine 20-goal scorers and that’s the type of recipe needed to defeat the powerhouse Avs.

The biggest thing going against the Blues right now might be an injury to one of their key defenseman in Torey Krug. He’s been a staple on their backend since he signed with the Blues and left Boston in 2020 but has yet to make an appearance in this series after suffering a lower-body injury vs. Minnesota.

Krug’s puck-moving ability is something that is currently lacking right now on their blueline, but Colton Parayko has made up for some of that, as he’s been excellent during their playoff run.

Nick Leddy stood out with a clutch performance in Game 5, leading the Blues with three assists and that’s an acquisition from the trade deadline that is clearly paying dividends from Doug Armstrong at the most important time of the year.

Current Series Odds:

Colorado defeats St. Louis 4-2 (-170)

Colorado defeats St. Louis 4-3 (+250)

St. Louis defeats Colorado 4-3 (+590)

The Blues are still listed as big underdogs to come back and win the series, boasting odds of +590 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Avs are -900 to finish off St. Louis.

Even though things look bleak now, it’s hard to bet against this Blues team with the experience they have in the postseason after winning the Stanley Cup back in 2019, as much of that championship core still remains.

Prior to blowing a 3-0 lead in Game 5, this felt like a different Avs team compared to the one that hadn’t been able to get past the second round in any of the last three seasons.

The Blues did a good job of putting some of that doubt into Colorado’s collective head again and if you look at what the Montreal Canadiens did to the Toronto Maple Leafs last year in erasing a 3-1 deficit, there’s no reason the Blues can’t do the same to this talented Avalanche team.