Can the Toronto Maple Leafs Break Their Stanley Cup Drought?

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be the center of the hockey world, but they haven’t been able to win a Stanley Cup since 1967. Will that change this year?

Stanley Cups haven’t been a common occurrence in Canada lately, with the Montreal Canadiens last hoisting Lord Stanley in 1993. As we approach a 30-year drought for Canada, the Maple Leafs remain the most likely team to end the dry spell, but their playoff demons have gotten the best of them.

Toronto hasn’t won the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2004, but there’s reason to believe that could change in 2022-23.

Not much has changed from the Maple Leafs’ core personnel, but head coach Sheldon Keefe has made adjustments. Their defensive awareness has been on a different level, sitting second in goals allowed per game.

A big reason that bettors haven’t had much confidence in backing the Maple Leafs is not because of their lack of recent success. The narrative surrounding this team is that they have players that get you to the postseason but not through it. They put up their best fight in last season’s seven-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who eventually played for their third straight Stanley Cup.

Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds

On the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Maple Leafs sit in a tie with the Vegas Golden Knights and boast the third-shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup at +900. Having confidence in this group is hard when they sit in a division with the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning. Still, this team knows they’ll have to get through that gauntlet if they hope to end their drought. With the Bruins jumping to a big lead in the Atlantic division, the Maple Leafs have cut their lead to just three points.

The importance of the Maple Leafs finding a way to capture the first position in the Atlantic can’t be understated. That would not only help them likely avoid the Bruins or Lightning in the first round of the playoffs, but it could also allow them to crossover and play against a potential wild-card team from the Metropolitan division. The Maple Leafs need all the breaks they can get, and this is just another avenue that could make their lives easier when the games matter more.

With Maple Leafs’ price hovering just above +1000 odds, it’s not hard to find to buy into that number. There will be questions about this team until they get over the hump, but this year is as good as any for them to break through.