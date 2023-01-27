Canadiens G Jake Allen Returned on Thursday

Allen has been out of action for the last eight games due to an upper-body injury. This has been an awful season for Allen and the Canadiens. Allen has been injured on and off and sports a 3.52 GAA and a .892 save percentage. Allen likely will split the starting load with Samuel Montembeault for the remainder of the season, should he stay healthy. The bigger question might be whether or not the Canadiens still think he is the goaltender of the future or if they should move on from him by the NHL trade deadline on March 3 or during the offseason.
The Canadiens aren’t going to make the playoffs this season. They are +6000, sixth worst (or best, depending on how you look at it), to finish with the worst record in the league. You can find every team’s odds of landing Connor Bedard in the NHL Draft on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
