Canadiens G Jake Allen Returned on Thursday

Jake Allen returned to the net Thursday for the Montreal Canadiens, the Canadiens’ official website reports.

Martin St-Louis confirme que le gardien Jake Allen effectuera un retour au jeu ce soir contre Detroit. Martin St-Louis confirms that goalie Jake Allen will return to action tonight against the Red Wings.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3E3swefu53 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2023

Allen has been out of action for the last eight games due to an upper-body injury. This has been an awful season for Allen and the Canadiens. Allen has been injured on and off and sports a 3.52 GAA and a .892 save percentage. Allen likely will split the starting load with Samuel Montembeault for the remainder of the season, should he stay healthy. The bigger question might be whether or not the Canadiens still think he is the goaltender of the future or if they should move on from him by the NHL trade deadline on March 3 or during the offseason.