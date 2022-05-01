Canes Open Playoffs Without Goaltender Frederik Andersen

Overview

There’s no easy path through the Stanley Cup playoffs, but the Carolina Hurricanes’ journey got a little more challenging. Canes head coach Rod Brind’Amour confirmed that the team would open their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal matchup against the Boston Bruins without primary goalie Frederik Andersen.

Andersen hasn’t played since April 16 after being forced to leave against the Colorado Avalanche with a lower-body injury.

Rod Brind’Amour confirms that today was another maintenance day for Martin Necas. He also says that Frederik Andersen will NOT be the team’s Game One starter. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 1, 2022

The Danish netminder has had a resurgent campaign with the Hurricanes, posting his best save percentage of 92.2% since his mark of 92.3% in his rookie year.

Brind’Amour didn’t offer a timetable on when Andersen could be expected to suit up, but Antti Raanta is expected between the pipes until Andersen is cleared to return. If Raanta falters, third-string netminder Pyotr Kochetkov is the only other option.

The goaltending news didn’t move the Hurricanes off their series price against the Bruins. Carolina remains -124 favorites to advance past the B’s, per FanDuel Sportsbook.