Canucks Hire Bruce Boudreau as Head Coach

There’s a lot to unpack in Elliotte Friedman’s latest tweet. The hockey insider reports that the Vancouver Canucks have hired Bruce Boudreau as their next head coach. Of course, that implies that the Nucks have parted ways with Travis Green behind the bench, although those details weren’t explicitly stated.

Hearing tonight that Bruce Boudreau will be the next coach of the Vancouver Canucks. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 6, 2021

The Canucks have struggled this season, posting the tenth-worst expected goals-for rating at five-on-five. That has made it hard to collect wins, as they’ve knocked off just three of their past 13 opponents.

Vancouver struggled over the past few seasons, cumulatively, posting the sixth-worst expected goals-for percentage since the start of the 2019-20 campaign. The Canucks caught lightning in a bottle with their postseason run in the playoff bubble but have been otherwise unimpressive under Green. The Nucks finished with a 133-147-34 record under Green’s tutelage.

Boudreau has finished above .500 every season he’s coached in the NHL; however, he’s earned a reputation for struggling in the postseason, making it out of the second round just once. His structure should help the Canucks get the most out of their up-and-coming roster.

