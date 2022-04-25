Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Exits vs. Maple Leafs with Upper Body Injury

Overview

Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin left tonight’s games against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an upper-body injury and did not return after heading to the locker room.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps captain Alex Ovechkin sustained an upper body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 25, 2022

Ovechkin had a good scoring opportunity, but his momentum took him beyond the net as he slammed into the boards behind the net. It could be a precautionary move for the Caps as Washington has just a pair of regular-season games left before the playoffs. The Capitals play a home and home against the New York Islanders this week, and it would not be a surprise to see Ovechkin sit both games out to get back to health for the postseason.

The Great Eight continued to defy the laws of age and time again this season with another spectacular campaign. Ovechkin hit the 50-goal mark for the ninth time in his career, and it looks like he could finish right at 50 for 2021-22 if they rest the veteran sniper.

The FanDuel Sportsbook has Washington with the 13th shortest odds at +2500 to take home the Stanley Cup this year.