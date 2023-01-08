Capitals' Anthony Mantha a Healthy Scratch vs. Blue Jackets

For the first time this season, the Washington Capitals will take to the ice without Anthony Mantha. Samantha Pell confirmed that Mantha is a healthy scratch Sunday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It appears he was a casualty of two regulars returning to action, as Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are set to make their season debuts.

Capitals Anthony Mantha is indeed a healthy scratch tonight vs Columbus, Laviolette confirms. Backstrom and Wilson in. Kuemper in net. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 8, 2023

The timing of Mantha’s benching is a little curious. The 28-year-old has points in three of his last four games, bringing his season total to nine goals and 14 assists. Moreover, he’s been one of the best analytics forwards on the team, posting the fourth-best Corsi rating.

The Caps’ year is off to a rough start. Washington has dropped two of their first three games of 2023, albeit one of those losses came in overtime.

The roster adjustments have lifted the Capitals in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook has the home side priced as prohibitive -375 chalk against their Metropolitan division foes.