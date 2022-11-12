Capitals' John Carlson Activated off IR Friday

Carlson had been on IR with a lower-body injury. Carlson is considered one of the top defensemen in the NHL and has missed the past six games for the team. The Capitals are currently dealing with multiple injuries as both TJ Oshie (lower body) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) are also out of the lineup. Backstrom is on long-term IR. Carlson was successful in his return Friday as the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1. These two teams will meet again, this time in Tampa Bay, on Sunday.
The Capitals are no longer one of those teams that are expected to make a run at the Stanley Cup. They are +10000 to win the Cup, +2500 to win the Eastern Conference, +1700 to win the Metropolitan Division, and +112 to make the playoffs. You can find the odds for each and every NHL team to make the playoffs on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
