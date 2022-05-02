Capitals Should Have Alex Ovechkin For Game 1 vs. Panthers
joecervenka
Overview
All signs are pointing to the greatest goal scorer of this generation lacing up his skates and joining the Washington Capitals on what could be one of his last Stanley Cup runs with a quickly aging team.
More Laviolette on Ovechkin: "Everything is moving in the right direction. He had another no-limitation practice. There's no restrictions on him out there. And so you hope that tomorrow he wakes up and feels good…he's had two really good days, as you guys have seen" #Caps
Alex Ovechkin missed the final three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury, last playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 24. Ovechkin mentioned he could have played in those games, but the team went the cautious route with nothing to really play for. The Great Eight practiced on Sunday and knowing what a gamer he is, it would be shocking to see him miss the opener against Florida.
The ageless sniper put together another elite-level season at the age of 36. Ovechkin finished with 50 goals in 77 games to reach the plateau for the ninth time in his career. Caps fans are hoping he can add to his 71 playoff goals on Tuesday.
Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook closer to puck drop for some Ovechkin props. It won’t be an easy task for Washington as they sit as +180 road dogs on the moneyline while the No. 1 seeded Panthers are -220.
