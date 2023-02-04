The Washington Capitals have signed Dylan Strome to a contract extension, the Capitals’ official website reports.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE STROME‼️ The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension. Strome’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.0 million.#ALLCAPS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 3, 2023

The extension is for five years and $25 million. This is Strome’s first season in Washington, and he’s been productive with 11 goals and 35 points in 52 games. Strome has been especially effective on the power play with three goals and 14 points with the man advantage. Strome could be the heir apparent to Nicklas Backstrom as a top-two center for the Caps.

The Capitals currently sit in the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference but are only three points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have four games in hand. The Capitals are still favored to make the playoffs at -134, but it’s far from a sure thing as several teams, including the Buffalo Sabres, are making noise right behind them in the standings.