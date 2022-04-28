Caps' Alex Ovechkin Won't Play Against Islanders on Thursday

Ovechkin suffered an upper-body injury in Sunday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He didn’t play Tuesday and will likely miss Friday in addition to Thursday. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the Capitals should play it safe with their 36-year-old superstar.
Ovechkin had another impressive season, as he recorded 50 goals for the ninth time in his career, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy as the only players to accomplish that feat. Ovechkin also leads Washington in scoring, with 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games this season.
Ovechkin’s 50 goals in a single season are also the most by a player over the age of 36 and his 158th multi-goal game tied him with Brett Hull for second all-time behind Gretzky’s 189.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Washington Capitals are -134 against the New York Islanders for Thursday’s game.
