This was the first game of the season for Price as he had knee surgery during the offseason that took much longer than anticipated to heal. The game didn’t go well as the Canadiens were shut out by the New York Islanders 3-0. Price wasn’t tested much, allowing two goals on 19 shots.
Price hadn’t played since Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals as the Canadiens lost that series to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Price is a future Hall of Famer, but his immediate future may lie with another team. Although Price is a legacy player with the Canadiens, it is expected that the team will field trade inquiries this offseason, and if an agreement can be reached to trade Price to another team, he could be moved.
The Canadiens are expected to ask Price his feelings about any deal before he is moved.
Montreal will host the Washington Capitals on Saturday. The Canadiens are -110 (+1.5) on the puck line, +230 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (+100), and under (-122). You can find the bars and props for this game and all others at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
