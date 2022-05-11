Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins Game 6 Betting Guide

Overview

The Carolina Hurricanes took care of business at home as the series shifts back to the TD Garden. The home team has won every game in this series, but the Boston Bruins are up against elimination in Game 6.

Below are picks and analysis for the Thursday night matchup between the Bruins and the Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Odds, Total

Moneyline: Hurricanes +110 | Bruins -135

Spread: Hurricanes +1.5 (-250) | Bruins -1.5 (+190)

Total: Over 6 (+100) | Under 6 (-120)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Analysis

The Hurricanes scored four unanswered goals in Game 5 and never looked back. It was their defense that opened the scoring with Jaccob Slavin and Tony DeAngelo each finding the back of the net in the first period. Rookie Seth Jarvis scored his second of the playoffs in the second period and his third to open the final frame. Vincent Trocheck would add an empty netter for the final tally. Sebastian Aho had two assists, tying him with Eric Staal for the second most franchise playoff points with 24.

Carolina’s team defense and goaltending were also big in Game 5, as the Hurricanes had 22 takeaways to Boston’s nine while Antti Raanta made 33 saves for a .971 SV%. The Canes have also scored first in each game of the series.

Meanwhile, the Bruins could only find the back of Carolina’s net once when Connor Clifton cut the lead to three halfway through the third period. Boston’s big three of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak couldn’t solve Raanta despite having a combined 14 shots. Charlie McAvoy played 25 minutes and 14 seconds after missing Game 4 due to NHL COVID-19 protocols.

Against the puck line, Carolina is 44-43 and 21-22 on the road, while Boston is 35-52 and 15-28 at home. A couple of trends to watch are the over is 7-0-1 in the Hurricanes’ past eight games and the over is 5-0-1 in the Bruins’ past six.

This one is tough to call, as the home team has yet to lose in the series, but Carolina has been the better side overall of the two. The Hurricanes have outscored the Bruins 19-13 through the first five games. Raanta looks poised to have another excellent performance and the Canes’ defense is statistically the best in the NHL.

I expect Carolina to finish the series, but as it shifts to Boston, they may have to wait until Game 7. However, in my opinion, this is the Hurricanes’ game to lose.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins Predictions

The Picks: Hurricanes moneyline (+110), Over 6 (+100)