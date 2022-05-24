Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 4 Best Bets
zackcooksports@gmail.com
The New York Rangers will look to even up their best-of-seven series with the Carolina Hurricanes tonight on home ice from Madison Square Garden.
Below, you can look at the loan Eastern Conference game on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Carolina Hurricanes (-106) vs New York Rangers (-113) Total: 5.5 (O+116/U-142)
The Carolina Hurricanes currently lead the New York Rangers 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but the Blueshirts might have the Canes exactly where they want them. The Hurricanes haven’t been able to find any success on the road in the playoffs, where they boast an 0-4 record and with tonight’s Game 4 being at Madison Square Garden, how can you look at those numbers and not be alarmed? There’s no doubt this Carolina team is one of the best in hockey and they posted a very good road record of 25-12-4 during the regular season, but it hasn’t carried over into the postseason.
Igor Shesterkin certainly played a big role in the Rangers Game 3 victory and if he’s found his stride in goal for this series, that spells trouble for a Hurricanes team trying to find answers against the Vezina Trophy favorite. With timely goal-scoring for the Rangers in Game 3 combined with Shesterkin finding another level (he’s stopped 43-0f-44 shots), there’s reason to be confident in this New York team, especially on home ice. There’s still some value in the number that the Rangers are presenting tonight on the moneyline at -113 and you can expect the Canes road struggles to continue inside the hostile environment at MSG.
When these two clubs have faced off in this series, there haven’t been a lot of goals scored which likely has to do with two goaltenders playing at a high level and two head coaches that have decided to go all-in on defensive strategies. Whether you like this type of chess match between the teams or not, it doesn’t appear that either side has any intention of changing how things are played. Through three games, we’ve seen goal totals of 3, 2, and 4 and with tonight’s total set at 5.5, you can likely see which avenue were going down.
Best Bets: Rangers moneyline (-115), Under 5.5 (-142)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.