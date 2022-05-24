Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers Game 4 Player Props

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers have had a low-scoring series, but there’s still value in some players on both sides for tonight’s Game 4.

Head over to the FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find all the NHL player props for tonight’s matchups.

Vincent Trocheck (Hurricanes) Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+122)

The Carolina Hurricanes put on a shooting clinic in Game 3 against the New York Rangers but couldn’t solve Igor Shesterkin, who stopped 43-of-44 shots in goal. Vincent Trocheck has been centering Carolina’s second line in the postseason and recorded five shots on goal in the team’s 3-1 defeat in Game 3. In the other two matchups during this series, Trocheck has recorded three and two-shot performances, going over.

The Hurricanes are a defensive-minded team and Trocheck plays a great counter game on offense that has allowed him to post high shot totals during the regular season and playoffs. If the Rangers are going to continue letting the Hurricanes fire pucks on net from the outside and areas that aren’t high-danger quality, there’s no reason we shouldn’t like the value we’re getting tonight at this positive number for Trocheck to record more than 2.5 shots on goal at +122.

Nino Niederreiter (Hurricanes) Over 1.5 Shots on Goal (-142)

Much like with Trocheck above, Nino Niederreiter of the Hurricanes is in a similar situation where there’s a trend that we can’t pass up at this point in the series. The 6’2 winger averaged 1.92 shots per game during the regular season and has been more impactful during the playoffs where he’s recorded five points in ten games.

There’s a reason you’re laying juice tonight at this number as Niederreiter recorded two or more shots on goal in all three games in this series, while also doing so in four of the last five Hurricanes playoff games. This number might not make you excited on paper, but it’s one you can ride with knowing that it’s hit 80% of the time over his last five.

Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) Over 0.5 Goals (+200)

Since Game 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mika Zibanejad has taken his game to another level and that’s shown up directly on the scoresheet. The Swedish center has now recorded nine points over his last five games, which have also included four goals during that span. Zibanejad has been getting opportunities and also put plenty of pucks on net as he’s had 18 shots over those five games.

The Rangers have had the fourth-best powerplay in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and if you’re going to give them chances with the man advantage, Zibanejad has all the tools on the team’s top unit to make you pay for it. The star center had the third-best goal-scoring totals of his career this season and has built off that success in the playoffs. Zibanejad has directly taken advantage of the matchups that head coach Gerard Gallant has set up, especially on home ice, where he’s tallied five points over his last two games at Madison Square Garden. The price you’re getting him at tonight is one that you shouldn’t likely pass up on at +200.