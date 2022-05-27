Carolina Hurricanes F Seth Jarvis Will Keep His Teeth

Carolina Hurricanes’ reporter Walt Ruff reveals rookie forward Seth Jarvis will keep his teeth.

Seth Jarvis shared this morning that he did not lose any teeth as a result of the below, but his front four up top are all bent in. He'll get X-Rays in a couple days and they'll reassess from there. Make no mistake though, he'll be in the lineup tomorrow. Warrior. https://t.co/szPTgRlzbx — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 27, 2022

Jarvis took a Ryan Strome follow-through to the mouth in Game 5, bending four of his top teeth backward. He left down the tunnel with a bleeding mouth but returned shortly after. Jarvis also recorded an assist on Teuvo Teravainen‘s game-winning goal. Jarvis said he’d get x-rays in a few days but will definitely be in the lineup for Game 6.

Jarvis leads all rookies in postseason scoring with three goals and seven points in 12 games. He had 17 goals and 40 points in 68 games during the regular season.

Carolina leads its seven-game series with the New York Rangers three games to two. The Hurricanes will hope to eliminate the Rangers in New York but haven’t won on the road during the entire postseason.

