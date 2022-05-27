Carolina Hurricanes F Seth Jarvis Will Keep His Teeth

Jarvis took a Ryan Strome follow-through to the mouth in Game 5, bending four of his top teeth backward. He left down the tunnel with a bleeding mouth but returned shortly after. Jarvis also recorded an assist on Teuvo Teravainen‘s game-winning goal. Jarvis said he’d get x-rays in a few days but will definitely be in the lineup for Game 6.
Jarvis leads all rookies in postseason scoring with three goals and seven points in 12 games. He had 17 goals and 40 points in 68 games during the regular season.
Carolina leads its seven-game series with the New York Rangers three games to two. The Hurricanes will hope to eliminate the Rangers in New York but haven’t won on the road during the entire postseason.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Hurricanes are -110 against the New York Rangers on Saturday.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.