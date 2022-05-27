Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Best Game Props

The market on either team making it to three goals has cratered in this series, reflecting the Hurricanes’ dominance and Igor Shesterkin’s ability to thwart Carolina’s attack. Neither team to get to three goals comes in at +250 in Game 6; still, there’s a modest advantage in backing the prop.

The Rangers have not attempted more than eight high-danger chances in their past four games, getting out-chanced in every contest. Scoring attempts have been even more disappointing, with New York failing to eclipse 18 in any of those contests. That’s had a profound impact on output, with the Rangers recording more than one goal at five-on-five just once over the four-game sample.

Carolina has been moderately more successful with their production metrics, but they’ve been met with fierce resistance from the Rangers netminder. Shesterkin has been on another level in this Eastern Conference Semifinal, stopping 94.9% of shots and allowing more than two goals just once in five games.

Even though the Canes have been the superior team, their offensive efforts have been fruitless. Shesterkin and the Rangers will be ready for action on home ice in Game 6, but that won’t shake the Hurricanes out of their defensive shell. This one has defensive struggle written all over it, and both teams will have a hard time getting to three goals.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Time of First Goal 9:00-60:00 -130