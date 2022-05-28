Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game 6 Best Bets

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to close out their best-of-seven series tonight on the road from Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

Below, you can look at the lone Eastern Conference game on tonight’s NHL slate and at some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Carolina Hurricanes (-102) vs New York Rangers (-118) Total: 5.5 (O+116, U-142)

The Carolina Hurricanes have been a fascinating team to watch during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but not necessarily just for their on-ice play. The Canes have won every home game they’ve played this postseason and lost every road game, which has their overall record at 7-5 in the playoffs and has the New York Rangers on the brink of elimination tonight.

The Rangers have been on a similar trajectory in the playoffs as the Hurricanes, boasting a record of 5-1 as home team and 1-5 as the road team. Everything is pointing towards the Rangers for Game 6, especially with the way Igor Shesterkin played to lead New York back from down 3-1 in their series against Pittsburgh. The Vezina Trophy finalist has been near flawless when the team has been able to be eliminated in these playoffs, which bodes well for them tonight. During New York’s two home victories in this series, Shesterkin has posted save percentages of .977 and .968, which demonstrates why he’s considered one of the best goaltenders in hockey today.

Gerard Gallant has been very good at making adjustments at home and getting the appropriate matchups he likes on the ice with last change, which should help propel the Rangers to force a Game 7. There’s certainly value in their price tonight on the moneyline at just -118 and that’s a number that should be considered with the trends that have followed both of these clubs in the playoffs.

This might ultimately just be considered the series of trends because there’s another one when it comes to the total. During the first five games between these two clubs, we’ve seen goal totals of 3, 2, 4, 5, and 4, which shows that’s it been quite the defensive battle at this point. It’s still not exactly a huge sample size with those numbers, but in a playoff series, you’re able to draw more matchup conclusions as the teams are meeting every other night. As a result, it’s hard not to look towards the total tonight which is set at 5.5, and consider the under which is priced at -142. It’s not a great price, but it’s one you can have some confidence as the number has hit in five straight games.

Best Bets: Rangers moneyline (-118), Under 5.5 (-142)