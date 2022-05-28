Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game 6 Player Props

There hasn’t been a ton of offense between Carolina and New York, but there are still some player values in this Game 6 tonight from Madison Square Garden.

Teuvo Teravainen (Hurricanes) Over 0.5 Points (-112)

The flashy Finnish forward has been one of the offensive leaders for this Carolina team during their postseason run, where he’s boasted 11 points in 12 games. Things have gotten to be more consistent for Teuvo Teravainen as well, with points in four of the five games in this series against New York. With offense coming at a premium in this series, the Hurricanes forward has been able to chip in on the scoresheet which is what they’ll need to close things with their first road victory of the playoffs.

He’s also been able to score in back-to-back games and that shouldn’t be a huge surprise with the number of shot attempts we’ve seen over that stretch, where he’s combined for 13 shots in five games in this series. There haven’t been a ton of high-danger chances for either side, but when the Canes have looked for offense, they’ve gotten it from Teravainen, and priced at -112 to record a point is very solid value.

Chris Kreider (Rangers) Over 0.5 Goals (+160)

The big Rangers power forward hasn’t exactly been up to his typical goal-scoring ways in the team’s series against Carolina, where he boasts just one goal in the five games. You can argue that’s why the Rangers trail in this series, as the 52-goal scorer has averaged a goal in every other game this postseason, where he’s tallied six, but there hasn’t been a ton of consistency.

Kreider did manage to score his loan goal in this series in Game 3, and he’s seen his shot totals fluctuate at home, where he’s been more effective. Kreider has combined for just one shot on goal in three road games in this series but totaled eight shots on goal in two games at home. This shows that the Rangers have been using the matchup game to their advantage at home, and Kreider has directly benefited from that. Look for Kreider to break out of his slump tonight and score with odds at +160.

Alexis Lafreniere (Rangers) Over 0.5 Goals (+390)

This is likely the longshot play of the day, but it’s one where there’s plenty of value in the number and that makes it worth considering. Alexis Lafreniere, the former top draft pick in the 2020 draft has tallied two goals and five points during the Rangers playoff run, but the underlying numbers suggest he might be due for some positive regression and find a way to get on the scoresheet at home.

The French Canadian forward has a great combination of size, speed, and skill and he’s looked much more comfortable during the playoffs than at any point in his young NHL career, which is a positive heading into this Game 6 tonight at home. The price of +390 for him to score along with the growth he’s shown in the playoffs, it’s a worthwhile gamble with the value presented.