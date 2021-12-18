Carter Hart won’t start for the Flyers on Saturday
December 18George KurtzSportsGrid
Carter Hart won’t start for the Flyers on Saturday. Flyers.com reports. The Flyers are stating that Hart has an undetermined illness. The Flyers placed forward Max Willman and an unidentified staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier Saturday and are awaiting the test results for Hart. If Hart is found to be positive, he would be unlikely to play for the Flyers until after the Christmas break. Martin Jones will play Saturday for the Flyers as they take on the Senators.
The Flyers have been one of the more disappointing teams this season as they were expected to at least compete for a playoff spot but as of right now sit in 11th place, four points out of a playoff spot, and have already fired their head coach.
The Flyers will take on the Senators on Saturday. The Flyers are +186 (-1.5) on the puck line, -134 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-114), under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
